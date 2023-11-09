Icon
Home Gaming News Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more

Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more

Explore the action-packed world of Roblox Cursed Arena- your gateway to thrilling combat, strategic game modes, and powerful characters from the anime world.

By: HT TECH
Nov 09 2023, 18:26 IST
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe. (Roblox)

If you're a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on the lookout for a thrilling Roblox experience, Cursed Arena is your go-to game. Set in a world dominated by curses, combat, and intense competition, it serves as a perfect post-Season 2 anime replacement. Let's dive into the basics, gameplay mechanics, unique features, and the intriguing characters awaiting you.

Combat Essentials in Cursed Arena

Cursed Arena's core revolves around combat, presenting a straightforward yet exhilarating experience. Equip yourself with an array of moves to thwart opponents and gracefully evade incoming assaults, reports Sportskeeda. 

1. M1/LMB (Left Mouse Button)

  • Execute basic punches with a left mouse button click.
  • String three consecutive M1s and a spacebar press for a devastating uppercut.
  • Opt for a ground slam by combining three M1s with a mid-air jump on the fourth strike.

2. Dashing/Dashing LMB

  • Utilise 'Q' while holding W/S/A/D for a dash.
  • Dash forward with 'W' or sideways with 'A'/'D.'
  • 'S' during a dash triggers two backward dashes for evading enemy attacks.

3. Ultimates and Signature Moves

  • Unleash signature moves with the M2 button.
  • Combine signature moves with M1 attacks for potent combos.
  • Deploy Ultimates or Ultimate Moves by pressing the 'G' key.
  • Climbing the Ladder and Game Modes

Ascend the leaderboard for ultimate supremacy, where Total Kills reign supreme. Monthly resets ensure a level playing field, offering newcomers a shot at glory. In the realm of game modes, choose between intense 1v1 battles testing individual prowess or form a strategic duo for a 2v2 showdown.

Characters

Discover the diverse characters wielding cursed powers in Cursed Arena. Two standout characters include:

1. The Strongest Sorcerer (Satoru Gojo)

  • Unleash up to five consecutive punches and powerful air punches.
  • Employ teleportation for strategic hits and devastating area-of-effect orbs.

2. King Of Curses (Ryomen Sukuna/Yuji Itadori)

  • Execute consecutive punches and swift kicks.
  • Utilise cursed energy for launching opponents and deploy impactful black flashes.

In Roblox Cursed Arena, the stage is set for combat, collaboration, and character-driven chaos. Are you ready to embrace the curse?

09 Nov, 18:07 IST
