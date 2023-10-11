Icon
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE

Epic Games has announced that player-to-player trading will soon be removed from Rocket League. Know what it means.

By: HT TECH
Oct 11 2023, 17:04 IST
Rocket League
Rocket League is an ‘arcade football meets vehicular mayhem’ game that currently allows players to trade items with each other. (Epic Games)

Rocket League is one of the weirdest games that have become massively popular in the last few years. Who would've thought that combining arcade-style football with vehicular mayhem could be the recipe for success? It seems like Epic Games did. In the game, players can choose from a multitude of crafted vehicles such as high Octane, Dominus, and Marauder, while there are real-life vehicles to choose from as well, among the likes of Porsche 911 Turbo, Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, Ferrari 296 GTB. There's even a Batmobile! Players can trade in-game items with their friends such as import cars, blueprints, post-game drops, Rocket Pass items, and more.

However, the player-to-player trading feature will soon be removed from the game.

Trading in Rocket League

In a blog post, Epic Games announced that it will soon be removing player-to-player trading in Rocket League, a practice that is extremely popular among people who play the game with their friends. Epic Games wrote, “We're making this change to align with Epic's overall approach to game cosmetics and item shop policies, where items aren't tradable, transferrable, or sellable. This opens up future plans for some Rocket League vehicles to come to other Epic games over time, supporting cross-game ownership.”

The player-to-player trading in Rocket League will be removed starting December 5 at 4:00 PM PT.

But what if you have duplicate or unwanted items? Epic Games announced that the trading system for core in-game items, tournament items, and blueprints will continue to exist, allowing players to trade in eligible duplicate items for a new random item of higher rarity. Those who have traded items will not lose access to them either. However, Epic announced that all trading would be stopped from December 5 onwards, meaning that any website offering trading of in-game items after that might be fraudulent and should be avoided.

Season 12 Rocket Pass

As of now, there are several in-game events live in Rocket League that offer players a chance to get their hands on exciting and exclusive rewards. Moreover, the Season 12 Rocket Pass is also live. It offers players a chance to get the high-performance Porsche 911 Turbo! The Season 12 Pass also brings new tournaments, and challenges, as well as a new Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena.

