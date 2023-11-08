Icon
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details

Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details

After a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games has just announced GTA 6, the highly-antipicated sequel to GTA 5. Know all about it.

GTA 5
GTA 6 has just been announced by Rockstar Games. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has been announced! The wait is finally over as Rockstar Games has just announced GTA 6, its next big game and the sequel to GTA 5.  No, this isn't any attempt to capture your attention. Taking to its social media handles, Rockstar made the big announcement. Just recently, Quoting people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the GTA 6 announcement could occur as soon as this week. And now, the announcement has taken place. Let us take a closer look.

GTA 6 announced

The official account of Rockstar Games posted on X, “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

That means the trailer of GTA 6 is now scheduled to arrive in December, a month that also marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. However, no release date has been announced.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us”, Rockstar founder and president Sam Houser said.

GTA 6: Where could it be located?

According to reports, GTA 6 has been aptly titled as a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature. In terms of setting, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City.  However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs.

Leaks claim that the game is going to feature two main locations - Vice City, and Port Gellhorn. While Vice City is Rockstar's own fictional take on Miami, Port Gellhorn could lift locations from Panama City. It could also include locations from Georgia, including fictional mountain ranges and a prison.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

