Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage

With the holiday season on the horizon, Sony has taken the wraps off a new and slimmer PS5 and PS5 digital edition. Know what’s new.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 15:16 IST
The new PS5 digital edition now comes with an option to add a disk drive. (Sony)

For months, it was heavily rumoured that the launch of the supposed PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim could be on the horizon. The PS5, which launched in 2019, has been in high demand since its launch, with the console initially being unavailable for months. However, the shortage is long over and players have been enjoying Sony's newest console and its vast selection of games. Now, the PS5 is getting ready for a mid-life cycle refresh, and Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation 5 Slim.

PS5 Slim: Details

Although Sony has not officially adopted the ‘Slim' moniker for its latest PS5, the idea behind it remains the same. The new PS5's tagline is “Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size.” So what's new? Sony said that the new PS5 consoles have been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. Unlike the PS5 which had two separate covers for the front and back, there are now four panels. This raises questions over the compatibility of the older PS5's faceplates with the new console.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director, SIE Content Communications said in a blog post, “As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching. To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility.”

One of the major changes in the revised PS5 is the addition of a detachable disk drive. You can purchase the PS5 Digital Edition and add a disk drive later, which is sold separately. The storage has also been bumped up to 1TB. Sony has also refreshed the vertical stand, although it will require a separate purchase now. There is no change in terms of the rest of the specifications of the PS5 Slim.

PS5 Slim: Pricing and availability

Sony has announced that the disk edition of the new-look PS5 will cost the same $499 in the US. However, the price of the digital edition has been bumped up to $499. For those who wish to purchase the disk drive separately, it will cost $79. The new vertical stand is priced at $29 while Sony will also offer PS5 covers in colours such as Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver at $54.99.

The new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the U.S. at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com where available. The rollout in other regions will take place in the following months.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 15:15 IST
