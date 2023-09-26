Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicking off soon, Sony India has announced a special PlayStation 5 bundle for all the cricket fans out there. The console wars between Sony and Microsoft are still raging, and the ninth-generation consoles are battling it out to become the best gaming console in the market. To entice new gamers, both Sony and Microsoft announce special offers and bundles from time to time that include games, accessories, and more. This time around, Sony India has decided to capitalize on the hype of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will be held in India and has introduced a new PS5 bundle that features an exciting cricket game for the console - Cricket 24.

PS5 bundle: Details

In a release, Sony India announced, “PlayStation India announces the PS5 Cricket24 Bundle, the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen till-date, developed by Big Ant Studios. To elevate and personalize the gaming experience, professional Indian T20 teams are all set to play in over fifty official stadiums for the first time.”

While the specifics such as the launch date and price of the PS5 Cricket 24 bundle are yet to be revealed, the bundle will include Cricket 24, the next cricket game by Australian game developer Big Ant Studios. It will be a sequel to Cricket 22 launched in 2021.

This latest announcement comes after Sony India also announced a PS5 EA Sports FC 24 bundle that will include the upcoming football simulation game by EA Sports. This bundle has been unveiled at an introductory price of Rs. 48190, meaning buyers can save up to Rs. 11200. It will include PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and EA Sports FC 24 game. The PS5 Cricket 24 bundle is expected to be priced similarly.

About Cricket 24

Bing Ant Studios has announced that Cricket 24 will include teams and nations from all around the globe, creating the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date. Cricket 24 will feature over 200 licensed players with full photogrammetry. It will have different tournaments such as The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League, along with several TBA Indian Premier League teams. The game will also include Ashes, the historic test cricket series played biennially between England and Australia, along with a dedicated Career Mode, and cross-platform multiplayer.

It will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 5.