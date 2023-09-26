Icon
Home Gaming News Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers

Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers

Sony India has capitalized on the hype of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and introduced a new PS5 bundle that features an exciting cricket game for the console - Cricket 24.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 11:43 IST
Icon
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
View all Images
PS5 Cricket 24 bundle has been introduced, featuring PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and Cricket 24 game. (Sony India)

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicking off soon, Sony India has announced a special PlayStation 5 bundle for all the cricket fans out there. The console wars between Sony and Microsoft are still raging, and the ninth-generation consoles are battling it out to become the best gaming console in the market. To entice new gamers, both Sony and Microsoft announce special offers and bundles from time to time that include games, accessories, and more. This time around, Sony India has decided to capitalize on the hype of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will be held in India and has introduced a new PS5 bundle that features an exciting cricket game for the console - Cricket 24.

PS5 bundle: Details

In a release, Sony India announced, “PlayStation India announces the PS5 Cricket24 Bundle, the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen till-date, developed by Big Ant Studios. To elevate and personalize the gaming experience, professional Indian T20 teams are all set to play in over fifty official stadiums for the first time.”

While the specifics such as the launch date and price of the PS5 Cricket 24 bundle are yet to be revealed, the bundle will include Cricket 24, the next cricket game by Australian game developer Big Ant Studios. It will be a sequel to Cricket 22 launched in 2021.

This latest announcement comes after Sony India also announced a PS5 EA Sports FC 24 bundle that will include the upcoming football simulation game by EA Sports. This bundle has been unveiled at an introductory price of Rs. 48190, meaning buyers can save up to Rs. 11200. It will include PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and EA Sports FC 24 game. The PS5 Cricket 24 bundle is expected to be priced similarly.

About Cricket 24

Bing Ant Studios has announced that Cricket 24 will include teams and nations from all around the globe, creating the most complete video game simulation of cricket seen to date. Cricket 24 will feature over 200 licensed players with full photogrammetry. It will have different tournaments such as The Ashes, the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, The Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League, along with several TBA Indian Premier League teams. The game will also include Ashes, the historic test cricket series played biennially between England and Australia, along with a dedicated Career Mode, and cross-platform multiplayer.

It will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on October 5.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 11:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games
Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon