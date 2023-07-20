Home Gaming News Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today

Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today

Explore the latest and most exciting free Steam games available now. From zombie slaying to wild west adventures, there's something for everyone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 09:05 IST
6 New best free Steam games to play now.

When it comes to finding the best free games on Steam, you don't have to worry about breaking the bank. Steam has been offering some amazing free-to-play games lately, and this week is no exception.

Here are 6 new and exciting options for you to enjoy without spending a dime:

 

1. Zombiolence: Step into a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies. Can you survive and save humanity from this massive zombie plague? Plan your strategy, improve your skills, and take down the undead hordes.

2. RIFF VR: Dive into a sci-fi RPG where you can create and explore limitless digital landscapes. Engage in thrilling PvP and PvE adventures, meet players from around the world, or create your own virtual reality content in this interactive universe.

3. Tides of Dominion: Embark on a maritime adventure across uncharted seas. Conquer islands, gather loot to upgrade your ship, and compete for nautical dominance. It's sink or swim in this thrilling adventure.

4. Quantum Rail: Enter a fast-paced first-person shooter set in a wild west world with a sci-fi twist. Safeguard your train, solve challenging puzzles, and engage in intense combat as you journey through quantum jump gates and face robot enemies.

5. Cave Crawlers: Play as a brave Dwarf seeking glory, power, and treasure hidden underground. Use your talents and skills to fight powerful bosses and enemies. Explore different biomes, discover mysterious items, and embark on an epic journey.

6. Yappie! Knockout: Join up to 24 players in this chaotic online sports game. Compete in mini-games filled with traps and obstacles. Be the last player standing after each round by avoiding elimination and completing the challenges within the time limit.

Worried that these games might only be free for a limited time? Don't be! Most of these games will remain free-to-play for the foreseeable future, even during their early access phase.

So, dive into these thrilling free Steam games and have a blast without spending a penny!

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets