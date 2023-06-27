Home Gaming News Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

Nintendo has revealed its upcoming 2D platformer game Super Mario Bros. Wonder at the Nintendo Direct. Know its price, release date, gameplay, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 20:17 IST
Know all about Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Super Mario is one of the most loved video game characters of all time. We have all played those retro side-scrolling Mario games on SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) and Nintendo 64 consoles where you had to plug in a cartridge. And now, after a decade, Nintendo has finally revealed a new 2D platformer Super Mario game, giving fans a bit hit of nostalgia. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was unveiled on June 21 at Nintendo Direct, where the publisher also showcased a trailer of the game. If you too are excited to relive your childhood with this game, know its release date, price, gameplay, and more.

Throughout the years, Super Mario has evolved as a game and has taken to 3D adventures in recent years. While games like Mario Kart, Super Mario All-Stars, and others have received high praise, fans have always wanted another classic 2D platformer game with better graphics and smoother gameplay and Nintendo has duly delivered.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder price and release date

Fans will have to wait a little longer before they get to play the game as it has been officially announced that the game will be released on October 20. That means the game is still around 4 months away from its global release.

But the good news is that you can preorder your copy right now and start playing the game as soon as it comes out. Nintendo has started taking preorders on its official website and you can book yours too. The game is available in a single, standard version and preorders are only open for digital downloads. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been priced at $59.99. Interestingly, Nintendo has not announced any preorder bonuses, which has become a norm in the gaming world.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay

While at the core, the game is indeed a 2D platformer where you will be running from one side to another, dodging obstacles and jumping over hurdles, and if you are lucky, gaining a few super abilities along the way. The primary setting for the game remains the Mushroom Kingdom but plenty of new elements have been added including new game mechanics that will surely be both challenging and a lot of fun. There are also talking flowers, an Elephant power-up, and the playable Daisy character.

The central theme is around Wonder Flowers, and touching them will change the way the worlds look entirely. The artwork is also new and refreshing with a clear nod to the retro style of the game. You will see slightly redesigned characters, more vivid and detailed backgrounds, and changing expressions on the playable characters, all of which add to the immersive experience.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 20:17 IST
