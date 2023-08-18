Home Gaming News The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a spin-off game based on AMC's popular post-apocalyptic show in the Walking Dead Universe. Here's everything that you need to know about The Walking Dead: Destinies game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 17:50 IST
The Walking Dead: Destinies will see the return of popular characters like Rick Grimes, Shane, and more. (YouTube (IGN))

The Walking Dead universe is set to get another addition as GameMill Entertainment and AMC have announced a new game, The Walking Dead: Destinies. It is a third-person choice-driven action-adventure game and a spin-off of AMC's popular post-apocalyptic TV show The Walking Dead. The game will be based on the events of the earlier 1-4 seasons of the show and will present a choice to players to influence canon events that they have already witnessed on the small screen.

The Walking Dead: Destinies

Over the past few years, there have been many video game adaptations of the Walking Dead universe. Telltale Games' The Walking Dead, an episodic graphic adventure game, is considered to be one of the best video game adaptations to date. Now, the post-apocalyptic universe is set to be expanded as The Walking Dead: Destinies will allow players to reshape the events, presenting players to change the destinies of their favourite characters who suffered an ill fate in the TV show, as per an IGN report.

It has been confirmed that popular characters of the show will return for the video game. The trailer of Walking Dead: Destinies was also released which reveals some details about what you can expect from the latest entry in the Walking Dead universe. The game will see popular characters of the Walking Dead TV franchise return such as Rick Grimes (who is also the protagonist), Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and others. The trailer also shows iconic locations from the TV show which can be visited, such as the prison, Atlanta, Woodbury, and Greene Farm.

Players have the power to shape the destinies of each of these characters. Therefore, it is up to you if you wish to turn Rick Grimes into a zombie, as well as choose who lives or dies. Each character has its own set of abilities as well as a limited arsenal of weapons such as bats, and katanas. Guns are also present although ammo is in scarcity in the post-apocalyptic world.

Expected release date, pricing

As of now, there has been no information regarding the launch timeline of The Walking Dead: Destinies, meaning that it will be announced at a later date. As per IGN, GameMill says the game could be priced at $49.99. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 17:50 IST
