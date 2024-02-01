Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more

Top 5 games launching in February 2024: 2023 was one of the best years for the gaming industry, with several AAA games launching and earning rave reviews, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and more. These launches, coupled with the release of the GTA 6 trailer, meant that gamers were hooked in throughout the year. However, 2023 is now history and 2024 has arrived, and this means new games are coming soon. Interestingly, the launches have already started taking place, with games such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Palword already being released. Now, the month of February is also expected to bring several new game launches. From Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Skull and Bones, check out the top 5 games launching in February 2024.

1. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - February 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Rocksteady Studios is gearing up for the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is set in its Arkham universe. This means you'll come across and likely play as characters from the world of DC Comics including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and other chaotic misfits. The game follows the events of Batman: Arkham Knight where the misfits join forces and take on a monumental task - killing the Justice League!

2. Helldivers 2 - February 8 (PC, PS5)

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter video game developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is a sequel to 2015's cult classic Helldivers. But unlike its predecessor which had a top-down view, Helldivers 2 enables players to witness the intergalactic battle in the third person. It makes the experience more immersive as players engage in a struggle to rid the galaxy of aliens that threaten it.

3. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - February 14 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The beloved Tomb Raider franchise is back, but not in the way that you would've imagined. The original Tomb Raider trilogy is getting remastered editions. It is important to note that the games are being remastered with improved textures, making them smoother around the edges. However, don't expect a generational bump in quality. You'll be able to step into the shoes of Lara Croft again as she looks for an ancient artefact known as the Scion, Dagger of Xian and other treasures.

4. Skull and Bones - February 16 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Skull and Bones is finally releasing! No, this isn't any clickbait. Since being announced at E3 2017, Skull and Bones has suffered from various development woes, but now the light at the end of the tunnel is near. It is an action-adventure video game published by Ubisoft and inspired by the naval combat from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. In the game, players will aim to become the most infamous pirate kingpin!

5. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - February 29 (PS5)

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, which is officially titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is all set for its release this month. The sequel to the 2020 game and the second of the three remakes, Final Fantasy 7 is improving all aspects of the game. Character design, storytelling, animation, and world design, have impressed gamers and critics alike. In the second part, the game will follow Cloud Strife and his mates as they look for Sephiroth. Also, you get to play Sephiroth, which is definitely going to excite gamers. Looks like Square Enix might impress us all again.

