Home Gaming News True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event

True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event

The Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023 was organized by Skyesports and The Pokemon Company.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 21:13 IST
Team True Gravity won the Pokemon Unite India Open 2023 by defeating the team Forge Your Legacy in the Grand Finals by 2-0. (Skysports)

The Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023 marked a significant milestone in India's eSports field. This mobile MOBA tournament was organized by Skyesports and The Pokemon Company. It boasted an amazing prize pool of Rs. 10 lakhs which made it the largest esports event for the game to date in India. Team True Gravity won the Pokemon Unite India Open 2023 by defeating the team Forge Your Legacy in the Grand Finals by 2-0. The team showed a dominating run through the Upper Bracket, lowering the likes of Revenant Esports and Team Griffin and became the Indian champions.

Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023

The Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023 ended on November 18, 2023. This eSport was organized at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in Delhi. There were numerous Pokemon UNITE fans gathered to witness their favorite esports teams compete for the trophy. Team True Gravity delivered a dominant show for their fans. In the Grand Final, the team was playing against Forge Your Legacy. They were able to win the game because of their consistent team play. Team True Gravity's Hayrambh “Mereum” Rajesh Monga said, “This was definitely an exciting journey. We have put in a lot of work and thankfully it paid off but we know that the journey doesn't end here. The Asia Champions League is a very big event and we'll be competing with international teams so hopefully we will be able to prepare well enough for that.”

The Rs.10 Lakh Prize Pool will be distributed amongst the top four teams as follows:

  • First place: Team True Gravity - Rs. 4 Lakhs
  • Second place: Forge Your Legacy- Rs. 2.75 Lakhs
  • Third place: Team Griffin - Rs. 1.75 Lakhs
  • Fourth place: FS Esports -Rs. 1 Lakhs

These four teams will now play in the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League India Playoffs. The top teams will move on to represent the country at an international offline event.

The Skyesports is a leading esports and gaming venture situated in Chennai. It is well known for hosting major esports tournaments. It has an excellent range of original IPs, which include the Skyesports Championship, Skyesports Masters, Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam, Skyesports Skirmish Series, and more.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 21:13 IST
