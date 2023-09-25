When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says

Are you a gaming enthusiast and a fan of Steam Deck? If yes, then you must be waiting for the second version of this epic gaming console, that is Steam Deck 2. So, when it comes to gadget launches, it is common in the world of gaming hardware to come across a huge amount of speculation even though the gaming companies remain mum and very secretive. On Steam Deck 2, the Valve Corporation has neither allowed much speculation around its product, nor has it remained secretive! In fact, it has openly discussed its plans and did not consider it worthwhile to stay mum, unlike many other games, including GTA's Rockstar.

However, for those waiting for Steam Deck 2, the news is not good. Recent reports suggest that gamers may need to wait a bit longer than anticipated for the next version of this handheld gaming PC.

According to a report by The Verge, Pierre-Loup Griffais, the Steam Deck developer, has hinted at a potential release date of late 2025 or beyond. The primary reason for the delay in the Steam Deck 2's release appears to be the persistent challenge of battery life. The Steam Deck's first iteration suffered from relatively short battery life, offering up to eight hours of gameplay under optimal conditions but often lasting only about two hours with default settings. Griffais has made it clear that improving battery life while maintaining performance is a top priority for the next Steam Deck.

What is Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a unique gaming device that allows players to access and enjoy their Steam-based game libraries without the need for a traditional PC. The Steam Deck was launched in February 2022. It uses Valve's Linux distribution SteamOS.

The device features a 7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,280x800 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The touchscreen display is equipped with an ambient light sensor. Under the hood, it's powered by an AMD APU with a Zen 2-based 4-core 8-thread CPU that can operate at speeds from 2.4GHz to 3.5GHz.

As technology advances and the gaming community's demands evolve, it's likely that the Steam Deck 2 will be worth the wait. It is expected to offer an even better gaming experience for fans of Valve's handheld gaming PC.