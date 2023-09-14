Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list
Microsoft has announced it will be launching the Xbox Game Pass Core today, offering multiplayer functionality and select titles from the Game Pass library such as Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4, Gears 5, and more.
Microsoft in July announced that it was relaunching the Xbox Live Gold, its online subscription service that allows players to play multiplayer games, as Xbox Game Pass Core. it will finally be launched today, and it not only gives players access to multiplayer features but also free games. For the unaware, Microsoft has another subscription service for the Xbox called Xbox Game Pass that features a vast library of games that players can play without having to purchase each one separately, along with day-one access to new games. Xbox's most popular subscription is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases.
Microsoft Game Pass Core
With Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft has announced that it is combining the multiplayer functionality of Xbox Live which debuted in 2002 with the original Xbox, with the features of Xbox Game Pass. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases, the Xbox Game Pass Core will offer select titles from the Game Pass library to players, along with multiplayer features.
Also Read: Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and more
Microsoft initially announced a list of 25 games in July that would be available with the Xbox Game Pass Core on launch. However, it has now revealed a full list of 36 games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass Core and will be available to play starting today. These games include Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls Online, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, and more.
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass Core on launch
Among Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire Survivors
Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Core will also offer exclusive member deals & discounts, and the game library will be updated 2-3 times a year. The Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $9.99 a month in the US, and existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers do not need to do anything, as their account will automatically be migrated to the Xbox Game Pass Core service.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71694675409767