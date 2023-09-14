Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list

Microsoft in July announced that it was relaunching the Xbox Live Gold, its online subscription service that allows players to play multiplayer games, as Xbox Game Pass Core. it will finally be launched today, and it not only gives players access to multiplayer features but also free games. For the unaware, Microsoft has another subscription service for the Xbox called Xbox Game Pass that features a vast library of games that players can play without having to purchase each one separately, along with day-one access to new games. Xbox's most popular subscription is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases.

Microsoft Game Pass Core

With Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft has announced that it is combining the multiplayer functionality of Xbox Live which debuted in 2002 with the original Xbox, with the features of Xbox Game Pass. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases, the Xbox Game Pass Core will offer select titles from the Game Pass library to players, along with multiplayer features.

Microsoft initially announced a list of 25 games in July that would be available with the Xbox Game Pass Core on launch. However, it has now revealed a full list of 36 games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass Core and will be available to play starting today. These games include Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls Online, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, and more.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass Core on launch

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Core will also offer exclusive member deals & discounts, and the game library will be updated 2-3 times a year. The Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $9.99 a month in the US, and existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers do not need to do anything, as their account will automatically be migrated to the Xbox Game Pass Core service.