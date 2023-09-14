Icon
Home Gaming News Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list

Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list

Microsoft has announced it will be launching the Xbox Game Pass Core today, offering multiplayer functionality and select titles from the Game Pass library such as Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4, Gears 5, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 14 2023, 13:49 IST
Icon
5 best Xbox Games of 2022: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and more
Forza Horizon 4
1/5 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels - The favorite racing game of the year, this latest edition of the Forza line-up has been specially enhanced for Xbox Series X/S. With photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a life-like environment, and immense detailing, it sets the tone for next-gen gaming. Gear up for a thrilling ride.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 Elden Ring - This is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord.  (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The game is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning.  (Activision Blizzard)
image caption
4/5 Microsoft Flight Simulator - Fly anywhere from the comfort of your home. Test your piloting skills while flying light planes, wide-body jets, and dynamic atmospheres in the 40th anniversary edition of Flight Sim celebrated this year. The world is at your fingertips in this game with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, and much more.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/5 Halo Infinite - A thrilling return to a much-loved series, Halo Infinite brings to fans everything they love about the game in a fresh and inventive way. While it does revisit its roots, it's a whole lot more fun to play. Having shifted to an open-world map, it offers much more movement in combat set against an expansive playground with ample variety, and a list of activities.  (Microsoft)
Forza Horizon 4
View all Images
Forza Horizon 4 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Core, among other games. (Xbox)

Microsoft in July announced that it was relaunching the Xbox Live Gold, its online subscription service that allows players to play multiplayer games, as Xbox Game Pass Core. it will finally be launched today, and it not only gives players access to multiplayer features but also free games. For the unaware, Microsoft has another subscription service for the Xbox called Xbox Game Pass that features a vast library of games that players can play without having to purchase each one separately, along with day-one access to new games. Xbox's most popular subscription is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases.

Microsoft Game Pass Core

With Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft has announced that it is combining the multiplayer functionality of Xbox Live which debuted in 2002 with the original Xbox, with the features of Xbox Game Pass. Unlike the Xbox Game Pass which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases, the Xbox Game Pass Core will offer select titles from the Game Pass library to players, along with multiplayer features.

Also Read: Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage and more

Microsoft initially announced a list of 25 games in July that would be available with the Xbox Game Pass Core on launch. However, it has now revealed a full list of 36 games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass Core and will be available to play starting today. These games include Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls Online, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, and more.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass Core on launch

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Core will also offer exclusive member deals & discounts, and the game library will be updated 2-3 times a year. The Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $9.99 a month in the US, and existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers do not need to do anything, as their account will automatically be migrated to the Xbox Game Pass Core service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Sep, 13:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Forza Horizon 4
Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list
Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon