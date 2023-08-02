Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more

Microsoft-owned Xbox offers gaming subscription services that players can take advantage of. It allows players to play online multiplayer with their friends as well as people around the world, Moreover, the gaming subscription service, called Xbox Game Pass features a vast library of games that players can play without having to purchase each one separately, along with day one access to new games. Xbox's most popular subscription is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which offers a catalog of more than 400 Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games as well as access to day-one releases.

Now, another wave of games is being added to Xbox Game Pass, Megan Spurr, Community Lead, Xbox Game Pass announced. Spurr said, “My favorite announcements are those coming soon, especially when “soon” means “right now” (looking at you Celeste!). We have hikes, we have Bro's, kingdoms, and space, and more, so let's get to the games!”

1. Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 1

Celeste is a platform game where the player takes control of Madeline, a woman battling issues like depression and anxiety. She must brave the challenges while uncovering secrets on her journey to the top of the Celeste mountain. Celeste is developed and published by Maddy Makes Games.

2. A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3

A Short Hike is an open-world adventure exploration game developed by Canadian indie game designer Adam Robinson-Yu. Players must traverse through the Hawk Peak Provincial Park, having the choice to either follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry, as they make their way to the summit.

3. Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8

In Broforce, players take control of an underfunded, overpowered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively with excessive force. The game has the Broforce Forever content including six ultra-patriotic bros, and four new democracy-spreading challenge levels.

4. Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Limbo is a critically acclaimed puzzle-platform video game developed by indie studio Playdead. You play as a nameless character that awakens in a forest on the edge of hell, to find his sister, while encountering a giant spider.

5. Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10

Airborne Kingdom is an airborne city-building and management game. Players must build and develop their unique town among the clouds and fly it across a wide-open landscape.

6. Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter in which players must step into the pilot seat to reach the epic loot, as they encounter brutal challenges along the way. The game is packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils.