 Gionee F103 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Gionee Phones Gionee F103 Pro

    Gionee F103 Pro

    Gionee F103 Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee F103 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Gionee F103 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28641/heroimage/gionee-f103-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28641/images/Design/gionee-f103-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28641/images/Design/gionee-f103-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28641/images/Design/gionee-f103-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28641/images/Design/gionee-f103-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2400 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee F103 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2400 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2400 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 29 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 369 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 29 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 369 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 142 grams
    • 70.5 mm
    • 145.3 mm
    • Gold, Grey, White
    Display
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.12 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • No
    • No
    • F103 Pro
    • Gionee
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 10, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee F103 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee F103 Pro in India?

    Gionee F103 Pro price in India at 8,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee F103 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Gionee F103 Pro?

    How long does the Gionee F103 Pro last?

    What is the Gionee F103 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee F103 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Gionee F103 Pro