 Gionee P7 Max Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee P7 Max

    Gionee P7 Max is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 15,398 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee P7 Max from HT Tech. Buy Gionee P7 Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29264/heroimage/106654-v2-gionee-p7-max-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29264/images/Design/106654-v2-gionee-p7-max-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29264/images/Design/106654-v2-gionee-p7-max-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29264/images/Design/106654-v2-gionee-p7-max-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29264/images/Design/106654-v2-gionee-p7-max-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,398
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3100 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,398
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee P7 Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3100 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 131 Hours(4G) / Up to 382 Hours(3G) / Up to 387 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 131 Hours(4G) / Up to 382 Hours(3G) / Up to 387 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 76.8 mm
    • Gold, Dark Blue
    • 8.8 mm
    • 154 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 182 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.35 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Gionee
    • No
    • October 17, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Amigo UI
    • No
    • P7 Max
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6595
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • 32 bit
    • PowerVR G6200
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 24 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Gionee P7 Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee P7 Max in India?

    Gionee P7 Max price in India at 11,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6595; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee P7 Max?

    How many colors are available in Gionee P7 Max?

    How long does the Gionee P7 Max last?

    What is the Gionee P7 Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee P7 Max Waterproof?

    View More

    Gionee P7 Max