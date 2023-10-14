 Honor Play 8t Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor Play 8T Pro

Honor Play 8T Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
HonorPlay8TPro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
1/1 HonorPlay8TPro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Key Specs
₹20,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7030
108 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4500 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Play 8T Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Play 8T Pro in India is Rs. 20,999.  This is the Honor Play 8T Pro base model with

The starting price for the Honor Play 8T Pro in India is Rs. 20,999.  This is the Honor Play 8T Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Honor Play 8T Pro

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Honor Play 8t Pro Full Specifications

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 108 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 35W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 391 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • Android v13
  • Honor
  • December 12, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Magic UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Mali-G610 MC3
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
Honor Play 8T Pro News

The premium device is available at a price starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,999 on online channels.
HTech launches HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
19 Sep 2023
    Honor Play 8t Pro