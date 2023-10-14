Honor Play 8t Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Play 8T Pro Honor Play 8T Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹20,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Rear Camera 108 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Play 8T Pro Price in India The starting price for the Honor Play 8T Pro in India is Rs. 20,999. This is the Honor Play 8T Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Honor Play 8t Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030

Rear Camera 108 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 4500 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 35W

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 4500 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 391 ppi

Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) General Operating System Android v13

Brand Honor

Launch Date December 12, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Magic UI Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Mali-G610 MC3

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030

RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

