Top 5 Weekend OTT Watchlist: From HanuMan to Bramayugam, know when and where to stream online

Top 5 Weekend OTT Watchlist: Ready to roll onto your comfortable couch and stream movies and web series all weekend? The weekend has almost arrived and OTT channels are providing the perfect opportunity to spend time with friends and family by streaming movies online from the comfort of your home. This week was full of OTT releases and some of the top titles made it to the OTT platforms. To make your research easy, check out the list of top 5 OTT watchlists including HanuMan, Bramayugam, and more.

Top 5 Weekend OTT Watchlist

HanuMan: It is a Telugu film directed by Prasanth Varma. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Deepak Shetty, and more in crucial roles. The film is set to debut on ZEE 5 on March 16, 2024. Bramayugam: It is a periodic horror drama film featuring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in crucial roles. The film is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and it developed in a black-and-white setup. You can watch Bramayugam online on SonyLIV from March 15, 2024. This film could be a perfect choice if you like watching horror films.

Also read: Lover OTT release: Know when and where to watch Manikandan's romantic drama online

3. Murder Mubarak: Who doesn't like comedy and suspense in a single film? Well, Murder Mubarak is the perfect combination of cast, comedy, and plot. The crime thriller film is set to make its OTT debut on March 15, 2024, on Netflix. The film features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and more.

4. Main Atal Hoon: Watch the biopic of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The role is played by none other than Pankaj Tripathi. If you missed this masterpiece of film in theatres then there is good news for you as it is releasing on the OTT platform on March 14. Watch Main Atal Hoon on Zee5 this weekend.

5. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: To all the Taylor Swift fans, if you could not attend The Eras Tour live, worry not because you can watch all the concert action from the comfort of your own home as it is making its OTT debut on March 15, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. Also, you can stream the entire recorded concert on your TV screen and sing along with Taylor Swift.

Also read: Oppenheimer OTT release date revealed

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!