Amaran OTT release date Netflix: Sai Pallavi, Sivakarthikeyan’s film to stream…

Amaran OTT release date Netflix is trending on Google as Rajkumar Periasamy's movie continues to perform strongly at the box office, even well into its second week of release. The military drama, featuring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, has grossed ₹160 crores, with its momentum showing no signs of waning. As the film's success endures, fans are eagerly anticipating its upcoming OTT release.

Amaran OTT release date Netflix: When to watch

Although Amaran was initially scheduled for an OTT release on November 28, the film's ongoing success in cinemas has led the producers to delay its digital debut. Reports suggest that the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 11, though an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still pending. Fans will need to be patient a little longer before they can watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Amaran OTT release: Stars and plot

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal Haasan, *Amaran* boasts a talented ensemble cast, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Other notable cast members include Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Abhinav Raj. The film's intense narrative is accompanied by a musical score composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while C.H. Sai is responsible for the cinematography. R. Kalaivanan handles the editing. Originally filmed in Tamil, the movie has been dubbed into several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, to reach a broader audience.

Amaran OTT release: Storyline

The film is inspired by the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a courageous officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. Major Varadarajan demonstrated exceptional bravery during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, where he tragically lost his life in combat. For his valor, he was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra.

Before its release, *Amaran* sparked controversy after Sai Pallavi visited the National War Memorial and shared photographs on social media. Some netizens resurfaced an old interview in which she had made remarks comparing the Indian Army to Indian terrorists, leading to widespread criticism. Although her comments were taken out of context, they prompted calls for a boycott of the actress. She later clarified her position on the matter.



