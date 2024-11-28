Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s horror comedy drama movie online

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT: After a successful box office run, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan’s film will arrive on Netflix on this date. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2024, 15:33 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s film to stream on Netflix in January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a significant impact at the box office since its release on November 1, 2024. The horror-comedy film has grossed Rs. 250.10 crore so far. Following its box-office success, the film is now set to make its way to OTT platforms. Fans eager to watch the movie online can expect it to debut on Netflix in early January 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release: Cast, Plot, and more

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Rose Sardana, and Parth Siddhpura in key roles. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Ruhaan, also known as Rooh Baba, delving deeper into supernatural mysteries. The storyline follows Rooh Baba's investigation into paranormal events linked to the spirit Manjulika, uncovering shocking connections to her dark past.

Also read
The film's plot also introduces a romantic subplot with Meera, played by Tripti Dimri, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. The film maintains the franchise's signature mix of horror and comedy, while also incorporating fresh elements to engage viewers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Fans will need to wait a little longer to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on streaming platforms. The film will be available on Netflix, but its digital release is now scheduled for January 2025, marking a delay from earlier predictions. While it was initially believed that the film would premiere in late December, new reports confirm the January release date. The official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited, but fans can look forward to enjoying the film on Netflix early next year.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 15:31 IST
