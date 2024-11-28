KA OTT release date: Kiran Abbavaram's suspense thriller now streaming on…

KA OTT release date is here as Kiran Abbavaram's suspense thriller is now available for viewers to stream on their device. After a series of setbacks, Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram made a remarkable comeback with KA. The movie became a massive success during its Diwali theatrical release. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, the film captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and unexpected climax. Now, the movie has made its OTT debut on the rising platform ETV Win, starting November 28.

KA thriller now streaming

Following its blockbuster run at the box office, where it grossed an impressive ₹50 crore, KA is now ready to deliver an exceptional viewing experience to OTT audiences. The film, which features a strong performance by Abbavaram alongside Nayan Sarika, Thanvi Ram, and Ajay, has been praised for its engaging plot and intriguing twists.

The premiere on ETV Win is a significant milestone, as KA becomes the first Telugu film to stream in Dolby Vision 4K and Dolby Atmos, promising an immersive experience for viewers. With stunning visuals and rich, cinematic audio, this collaboration between the filmmakers and the OTT platform sets a new benchmark for Telugu cinema on digital platforms.

A Groundbreaking Premiere

The inclusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos elevates KA's OTT release, offering an unparalleled experience that ensures audiences enjoy the film's mystery and suspense to its fullest. This technological leap marks a key moment for both the ETV Win platform and the Telugu film industry, highlighting the growing importance of high-quality streaming options for regional cinema.



