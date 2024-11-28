Friday OTT releases: Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Lucky Baskhar, The Trunk and more to watch
Friday OTT releases: A variety of exciting new films and series, including Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and more, are set to stream on major platforms
Friday OTT releases: This Friday brings a wide range of exciting releases to various OTT platforms, with fresh films and web series ready to entertain viewers. From crime dramas to romantic comedies, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and JioCinema offer something for every taste. With the weekend approaching, it's the perfect time to explore these new releases from the comfort of home.
Lucky Baskhar
After making waves at the box office, the Telugu crime drama Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is now available on Netflix. Released in theatres on October 31, 2024, the film has gained positive reviews for its gripping storyline and strong performances. Following its successful theatrical run, the movie has transitioned to streaming, offering fans a chance to revisit the suspense-filled narrative.
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey, will also premiere on OTT this week. The film follows a determined police officer who becomes consumed by a diamond heist case. As his investigation progresses, his obsession with solving the crime grows, leading to a series of unexpected events. This thriller promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
The Trunk
Fans of K-dramas can look forward to The Trunk, based on the novel by Kim Ryeo-ryeong. The series stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo in leading roles. It tells the story of a couple who enter a one-year marriage contract. Their lives change dramatically when a mysterious trunk washes ashore, setting off a series of events that threaten their relationship.
Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
For a lighter option, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega brings comedy and drama together. Starring Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pandey, the story revolves around two competitive reporters vying for a prime-time anchor position. Their rivalry escalates until an unexpected twist leads them into marriage. The series promises to deliver plenty of laughs amid the chaos.
