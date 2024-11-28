Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Friday OTT releases: Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Lucky Baskhar, The Trunk and more to watch

Friday OTT releases: A variety of exciting new films and series, including Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and more, are set to stream on major platforms

By: HT TECH
Nov 28 2024, 14:18 IST
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, Dune Prophecy, Lucky Baskhar, and other top 5 new OTT releases to watch this week
1/6 As 2024 nears its end, OTT platforms are gearing up for another wave of must-watch content. With leading streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar offering fresh releases every week, movie and series enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to. From compelling documentaries to thrilling sci-fi adventures, here's a roundup of the top five new releases to catch on OTT platforms this month. (Netflix, JioCinema)
2/6 Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale: This documentary brings viewers into the life of the acclaimed actress Nayanthara, detailing her struggles and rise to stardom. The film also highlights her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and their life with their twin sons. The documentary faced controversy before its release, with actor Dhanush filing a lawsuit against it, creating a rift between the two stars. Despite this, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale will be available soon on Netflix. (Netflix)
3/6 Dune Prophecy: Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy dives into the lives of two Harkonnen sisters determined to save humanity. The series features an ensemble cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and Tabu, who plays Sister Francesca, the Emperor’s former lover. Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton fame portrays a young Francesca. The series will air on JioCinema, with a new episode every Monday. (JioCinema)
4/6 Kishkindha Kaandam: Kishkindha Kaandam is a Malayalam film starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan. The movie follows a gripping narrative and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting November 19. In addition to its original Malayalam version, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, offering broader accessibility to audiences. (Disney+ Hotstar )
5/6 Martin: Martin is a Kannada film centred on Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, who uncovers a black market operation linked to terrorist activities in India. The film, starring Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, and Vaibhavi Shandilya, will be available on Zee5 on November 23. The intense action-thriller promises a suspenseful plot that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. (Zee5)
6/6 Lucky Baskhar: In Lucky Baskhar, a bank cashier struggling with financial issues takes a risky plunge into the world of money laundering. As he becomes more entangled in his schemes, the story unravels a web of consequences. The Telugu movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, will premiere on Netflix on November 30. (YouTube)
Friday OTT releases: Discover exciting new titles this week, from thrilling dramas to hilarious comedies across platforms. (Pexels)

Friday OTT releases: This Friday brings a wide range of exciting releases to various OTT platforms, with fresh films and web series ready to entertain viewers. From crime dramas to romantic comedies, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and JioCinema offer something for every taste. With the weekend approaching, it's the perfect time to explore these new releases from the comfort of home.

Lucky Baskhar

After making waves at the box office, the Telugu crime drama Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is now available on Netflix. Released in theatres on October 31, 2024, the film has gained positive reviews for its gripping storyline and strong performances. Following its successful theatrical run, the movie has transitioned to streaming, offering fans a chance to revisit the suspense-filled narrative.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey, will also premiere on OTT this week. The film follows a determined police officer who becomes consumed by a diamond heist case. As his investigation progresses, his obsession with solving the crime grows, leading to a series of unexpected events. This thriller promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Trunk

Fans of K-dramas can look forward to The Trunk, based on the novel by Kim Ryeo-ryeong. The series stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo in leading roles. It tells the story of a couple who enter a one-year marriage contract. Their lives change dramatically when a mysterious trunk washes ashore, setting off a series of events that threaten their relationship.

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

For a lighter option, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega brings comedy and drama together. Starring Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pandey, the story revolves around two competitive reporters vying for a prime-time anchor position. Their rivalry escalates until an unexpected twist leads them into marriage. The series promises to deliver plenty of laughs amid the chaos.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

