Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph-starrer thriller movie now streaming on…

Sookshmadarshini has firmly established itself as one of the most thrilling and thought-provoking mysteries of the year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 09:01 IST
Sookshmadarshini has already secured overseas OTT rights with Simply South, while the Indian streaming rights are with Zee5

Sookshmadarshini, a suspense-filled thriller starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has been generating considerable buzz since its release on November 22. Directed by MC, the film has struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its taut narrative, spine-tingling suspense, and stellar performances. Garnering rave reviews, it has quickly cemented its place as one of the most talked-about films of the year, drawing viewers into its world of mystery and intrigue.

Now, with a successful theatrical run under its belt, Sookshmadarshini is set to reach an even broader audience through its OTT release, making it accessible to fans at home.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Available Now on Zee 5

For those who missed it on the big screen, Sookshmadarshini is now available for streaming in India on Zee 5. International viewers need not worry, as the film has also secured its overseas OTT rights with Simply South, ensuring its reach across borders. This dual availability on major platforms has only added to the film's growing popularity, with audiences around the world now able to enjoy this nail-biting thriller at their convenience.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: A Tale of Secrets and Suspicion

Set in a quiet middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini revolves around Manuel (played by Basil Joseph), who returns to his childhood home with his mother, setting off alarm bells in the local community. Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim), along with her friends, grows increasingly suspicious of Manuel's intentions, believing that he is hiding a dark secret. What follows is a gripping investigation that unravels a web of secrecy, trust, and the lengths to which people will go to uncover the truth. As the mystery intensifies, the film reaches a nerve-wracking climax that leaves audiences hanging on every twist and turn.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: An Impressive Cast and Crew

Much of the film's success can be attributed to the powerful performances of its cast. Nazriya Nazim shines in the role of Priyadarshini, bringing determination and grit to her character, while Basil Joseph delivers a nuanced portrayal of the enigmatic Manuel. The supporting cast, including Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi), all bring their characters to life, further adding depth to the film. Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan also elevate the overall experience.

Directed by MC, and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, the film benefits from a talented behind-the-scenes crew. Screenplay writers Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran craft a gripping script, while Sharan Velayudhan's cinematography and Christo Xavier's music enhance the suspenseful atmosphere. Costume designer Mashar Hamsa and makeup artist RG Wayanadan contribute their expertise to complete the immersive experience.

A Thrilling Must-See

Distributed by Bhavana Release, Sookshmadarshini has firmly established itself as one of the most thrilling and thought-provoking mysteries of the year. Whether experienced in theatres or streamed online, this film promises to keep audiences hooked from start to finish. With its exceptional performances, tight script, and heart-pounding suspense, Sookshmadarshini is undoubtedly a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 09:01 IST
