Latest Tech News How To Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this periodical mystery thriller web series online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2024, 15:49 IST
Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online
Here’s Vikkatakavi OTT Release date, know more about the cast and plot. (Zee5)

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: The Telugu mystery thriller web series, Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri is all set to stream online on the OTT platform this month. This series starring Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash has been in talks for some time and now viewers will finally be able to watch it online. Online, it will be available in two Indian languages Tamil and Telugu, therefore, viewers can watch Vikkatakavi online in their preferred language. Know more about Vikkatakavi OTT release date, platform, cast, and more. 

Also read: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, Dune Prophecy, Lucky Baskhar, and other top 5 new OTT releases to watch this week

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Vikkatakavi stars Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in the leading roles as they go on a quest to resolve the mystery surrounding a place named Amaragiri. The web series also stars Shiju Menon, Tarak Ponnappa, Raghu Kunche, Mukthar Khan, and Amit Tiwari in pivotal roles. Mostly, the series revolves around detective Ramakrishna who resolves an ancient mystery that keeps you hooked throughout the end. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny, Deadpool and Wolverine, and other top 5 new OTT releases to stream online this weekend

Therefore, if you are someone who likes mystery and thriller web series or films Vikkatakavi could be the right choice for you. The OTT streaming platform recently shared the series trailer on YouTube and it already has 3.3 million views in just 12 days. Here's when and where you can stream Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri online. 

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: When and where to watch online 

The Telugu mystery thriller web series Vikkatakavi will be streamed online on Zee5 from November 28, 2024. While the series will be made available to stream online, it is unsure how many episodes will Vikkatakavi have, therefore, we may have to wait for the premier date to know about the number of episodes. 

Also read: The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release date confirmed- All details

Also to stream Vikkatakavi online on Zee5, viewers will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan that starts for just Rs.149. If you are fond of the streaming platform then you can also opt for its yearly subscription plans which start at just Rs.749. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 15:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace
GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!

GTA 6 vs reality: This jaw-dropping comparison to real life will blow you away!
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Booyah Champ emote announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets