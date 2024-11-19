Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Know when and where to watch this mystery series online

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: The Telugu mystery thriller web series, Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri is all set to stream online on the OTT platform this month. This series starring Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash has been in talks for some time and now viewers will finally be able to watch it online. Online, it will be available in two Indian languages Tamil and Telugu, therefore, viewers can watch Vikkatakavi online in their preferred language. Know more about Vikkatakavi OTT release date, platform, cast, and more.

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Vikkatakavi stars Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in the leading roles as they go on a quest to resolve the mystery surrounding a place named Amaragiri. The web series also stars Shiju Menon, Tarak Ponnappa, Raghu Kunche, Mukthar Khan, and Amit Tiwari in pivotal roles. Mostly, the series revolves around detective Ramakrishna who resolves an ancient mystery that keeps you hooked throughout the end.

Therefore, if you are someone who likes mystery and thriller web series or films Vikkatakavi could be the right choice for you. The OTT streaming platform recently shared the series trailer on YouTube and it already has 3.3 million views in just 12 days. Here's when and where you can stream Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri online.

Vikkatakavi OTT Release: When and where to watch online

The Telugu mystery thriller web series Vikkatakavi will be streamed online on Zee5 from November 28, 2024. While the series will be made available to stream online, it is unsure how many episodes will Vikkatakavi have, therefore, we may have to wait for the premier date to know about the number of episodes.

Also to stream Vikkatakavi online on Zee5, viewers will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan that starts for just Rs.149. If you are fond of the streaming platform then you can also opt for its yearly subscription plans which start at just Rs.749.

