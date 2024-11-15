The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release date confirmed- All details

The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release: If you have wanted The Night Agent's first season, then you must be eagerly waiting for the new season. Therefore, we have brought good news as the Season 2 OTT release date has been confirmed. The new season for the famous English-language series will continue from where season 1 ended in 2023, therefore, you can also rewatch the first part to refresh your memory and gear up for The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release. Know more about what is expected to unfold in the new season.

Also read: Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Know where to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring action film online

The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

The Night Agent series is based on Matthew Quirk's novel that revolves around the life of an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland. The first season became an instant hit in 2023 and now the Season 2 trailer has just been released which showcases action pack, suspense, and thrill. In the upcoming season, Gabriel Basso will continue the role of Sutherland. Other cast of the series include Luciane Buchanan, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, and others in crucial roles.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM OTT release

According to The People report, Netflix said, “Peter's efforts to save the president in season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a night agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organisation of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.” Therefore, mark your calendar to unfold the mystery of night action in the season of The Night Agent.

Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release

The Night Agent Season 2 OTT release: Release date and where to watch

The Night Agent season 2 OTT release is scheduled for January 23, 2025. The 10-episode series will be streamed online on Netflix which viewers can binge watch. Note that the release date has been confirmed by Netflix. Also, to stream The Night Agent Season 2 online, viewers will have to buy the monthly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.149.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!