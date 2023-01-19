 Hsl Y4200 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HSL Y4200

    HSL Y4200

    HSL Y4200 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,199 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HSL Y4200 from HT Tech. Buy HSL Y4200 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,199
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    4200 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    HSL Y4200 Price in India

    HSL Y4200 price in India starts at Rs.5,199. The lowest price of HSL Y4200 is Rs.4,999 on amazon.in.

    Hsl Y4200 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 4200 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 4200 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • 140 grams
    • Black, White
    • 9.9 mm
    • 119 mm
    • 64 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 245 ppi
    • 73.25 %
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v1,
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • October 21, 2014 (Official)
    • Y4200
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • HSL
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Hsl Y4200