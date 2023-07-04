 Htc Desire 820 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC Desire 820 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 24,600 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core) Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 820 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 820 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹24,600
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core)
13 MP
8 MP
2600 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
2 GB
See full specifications
Htc Desire 820 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2600 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 424 Hours(3G)
  • 2600 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 22.4 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 22.4 Hours(3G)
  • No
Camera
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • F2.2
  • BSI Sensor
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • No
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Blue, Grey, Orange, White
  • 78.7 mm
  • 7.7 mm
  • 157.7 mm
  • 155 grams
Display
  • 67.04 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 267 ppi
  • LCD
General
  • No
  • HTC Sense
  • Desire 820
  • No
  • November 5, 2014 (Official)
  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • HTC
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 0.203 W/kg, Body: 0.316 W/kg
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz, Dual antennas
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core)
  • 2 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 405
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
Htc Desire 820 FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 820 in India?

Htc Desire 820 price in India at 25,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 820?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 820?

How long does the Htc Desire 820 last?

What is the Htc Desire 820 Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 820 Waterproof?

