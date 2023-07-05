 Htc One A9 32gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC One A9 32GB

HTC One A9 32GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 2150 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One A9 32GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC One A9 32GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
HTCOneA932GB_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
HTCOneA932GB_FrontCamera_4UP
HTCOneA932GB_Ram_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26779/heroimage/htc-one-a9-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HTCOneA932GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26779/heroimage/htc-one-a9-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HTCOneA932GB_4
HTCOneA932GB_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
HTCOneA932GB_FrontCamera_4UP"
HTCOneA932GB_Ram_3GB"
HTCOneA932GB_3"
HTCOneA932GB_4"
Key Specs
₹29,990
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
4 UP
2150 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
Key Specs
₹29,990
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP
2150 mAh
amazon
₹ 27,590
Htc One A9 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 2150 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 4 UP
Battery
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • 2150 mAh
  • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • BSI Sensor
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4 UP, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
Design
  • 145.7 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
  • 7.2 mm
  • 70.8 mm
  • 143 grams
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 441 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.66 %
  • AMOLED
General
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • December 14, 2015 (Official)
  • HTC Sense
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • One A9 32GB
  • HTC
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Adreno 405
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Yes
Htc One A9 32gb FAQs

What is the price of the Htc One A9 32Gb in India?

Htc One A9 32Gb price in India at 30,149 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (4 UP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2150 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One A9 32Gb?

How many colors are available in Htc One A9 32Gb?

What is the Htc One A9 32Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Htc One A9 32Gb Waterproof?

    Htc One A9 32gb