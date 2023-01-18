 Htc One M8 Eye Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC One M8 Eye

    HTC One M8 Eye

    HTC One M8 Eye is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 37,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One M8 Eye from HT Tech. Buy HTC One M8 Eye now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22963/heroimage/htc-one-m8-eye-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22963/images/Design/htc-one-m8-eye-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22963/images/Design/htc-one-m8-eye-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22963/images/Design/htc-one-m8-eye-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22963/images/Design/htc-one-m8-eye-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,000
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹37,000
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc One M8 Eye Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 310 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 310 Hours(3G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection
    • BSI Sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 160 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    • 70.6 mm
    • 146.3 mm
    Display
    • 66.57 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 3
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • One M8 Eye
    • November 10, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 17) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 2.3 GHz, Krait 400
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB
    • Adreno 330
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc One M8 Eye FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One M8 Eye in India?

    Htc One M8 Eye price in India at 27,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AB; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One M8 Eye?

    How many colors are available in Htc One M8 Eye?

    How long does the Htc One M8 Eye last?

    What is the Htc One M8 Eye Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One M8 Eye Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc One M8 Eye