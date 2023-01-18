Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 20 Pro now with free delivery.