Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in India?
Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
