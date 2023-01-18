 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei Mate 20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Huawei Mate 20 Pro now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 4200 mAh
    • Yes, Super, v2.0: 70 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 7360 x 4912 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Black, Red, Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 72.3 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 189 grams
    • 157.8 mm
    Display
    • 87.66 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • 1440 x 3120 pixels
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • 538 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • December 3, 2018 (Official)
    • Mate 20 Pro
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1800(band 9) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G76 MP10
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • HiSilicon Kirin 980
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 113 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in India?

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 980; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

    What is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei Mate 20 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro