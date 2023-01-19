 Huawei P30 Lite Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Huawei P30 Lite

    Huawei P30 Lite is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3340 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Huawei P30 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Huawei P30 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    128 GB
    6.15 inches (15.62 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    3340 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Huawei P30 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.15 inches (15.62 cm)
    • 3340 mAh
    • 24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • 3340 mAh
    Camera
    • BSI Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 72.7 mm
    • 159 grams
    • 7.4 mm
    • Midnight Black, Pearl White, Peacock Blue
    • 152.9 mm
    • Back: Polycarbonate
    Display
    • 415 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2312 pixels
    • 84.51 %
    • 6.15 inches (15.62 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • EMUI
    • Huawei
    • P30 Lite
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 25, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710
    Smart TV Features
    • 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Huawei P30 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Huawei P30 Lite in India?

    Huawei P30 Lite price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3340 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Huawei P30 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Huawei P30 Lite?

    What is the Huawei P30 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Huawei P30 Lite Waterproof?

    Huawei P30 Lite