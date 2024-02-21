 Iball Andi 5h Quadro - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IBall Andi 5h Quadro

IBall Andi 5h Quadro is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2200 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹10,990
4 GB
5 inches (12.7 cm)
12 MP
2 MP
2200 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
IBall Andi 5h Quadro Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Andi 5h Quadro in India is Rs. 10,990.  This is the IBall Andi 5h Quadro base model with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

IBall Andi 5h Quadro

(1 GB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Andi 5h Quadro Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    12 MP

  • Display

    5 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Front Camera

    2 MP

  • Battery

    2200 mAh

Battery

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2200 mAh

Camera

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

Design

  • Height

    141.5 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Weight

    153 grams

  • Width

    74.2 mm

Display

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    66.17 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Screen Size

    5 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    221 ppi

General

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2013 (Official)

Multimedia

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800 GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

Performance

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • CPU

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

Sensors

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    Preloaded apps and games

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

IBall Andi 5h Quadro Competitors

Mobiles By Brand

Latest Mobile Phones

    Iball Andi 5h Quadro