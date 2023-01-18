 Infinix Hot 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 10

    Infinix Hot 10 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35030/heroimage/139558-v3-infinix-hot-10-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35030/images/Design/139558-v3-infinix-hot-10-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35030/images/Design/139558-v3-infinix-hot-10-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35030/images/Design/139558-v3-infinix-hot-10-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35030/images/Design/139558-v3-infinix-hot-10-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5200 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Infinix Hot 10 Price in India

    Infinix Hot 10 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 31 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 34m 50s
    • No
    • Up to 31 Hours(4G)
    • 5200 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.85
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Yes
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave, Amber Red
    • Back: Plastic
    • 171.1 mm
    • 8.88 mm
    • 204 grams
    • 77.6 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20.5:9
    • 91 %
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 264 ppi
    • 82.34 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • October 16, 2020 (Official)
    • Infinix
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Hot 10
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Head: 0.627 W/kg, Body: 0.454 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • 27.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Infinix Hot 10