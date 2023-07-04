 Infinix Hot 10s 6gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM

Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Infinix Hot 10s 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 2 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G) / Up to 39 Hours(3G) / Up to 76 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G) / Up to 39 Hours(3G) / Up to 76 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • 02h 45m 02s
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • F1.79
Design
  • Black, Purple, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean
  • 171 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 77 mm
  • 9.2 mm
  • 211 grams
Display
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 20.5:9
  • 440 nits
  • 90.66 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 263 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1640 pixels
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 84.01 %
  • 90 Hz
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • XOS
  • Yes
  • Hot 10s 6GB RAM
  • May 27, 2021 (Official)
  • Infinix
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Head: 0.542 W/kg, Body: 0.462 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4
  • 21.0 s
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Infinix Hot 10s 6gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram in India?

Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram?

What is the Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Hot 10S 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

