Infinix Hot 10s 6gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10S 6GB RAM now with free delivery.