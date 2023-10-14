Infinix Hot 14 Play Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Hot 14 Play Infinix Hot 14 Play is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 10,490 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹10,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Hot 14 Play Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G37

Battery 5100 mAh Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 243 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.92 inches (17.58 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD General Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 14, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

RAM 6 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G37

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

