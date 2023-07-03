 Infinix Hot 20 Play Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Hot 20 Play

Infinix Hot 20 Play is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 20 Play from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 20 Play now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 8,689 M.R.P. ₹11,999
Infinix Hot 20 Play Price in India

Infinix Hot 20 Play price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 20 Play is Rs.8,180 on amazon.in.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 0.08 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 03h 25m 18s
  • Li-Polymer
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
Camera
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • F2.0
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 209.6 grams
  • Racing Black, Luna Blue, Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.85 mm
  • 171 mm
  • 78 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20.5:9
  • 263 ppi
  • 90 %
  • 500 nits
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1640 pixels
  • 82.94 %
  • 90 Hz
General
  • Hot 20 Play
  • XOS
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v12
  • December 6, 2022 (Official)
  • Infinix
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • 35.0 s
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 0.08 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Infinix Hot 20 Play