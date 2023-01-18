 Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 9 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Infinix Hot 9 Pro Price in India

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 9 Pro is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 9 Pro is Rs.9,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 26m 13s
    • Up to 30 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 456 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 30 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Ocean Wave, Violet
    • 8.7 mm
    • 165 mm
    • 185 grams
    • 76.8 mm
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 266 ppi
    • 82.99 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 nits
    • 90.5 %
    General
    • XOS
    • Yes
    • June 30, 2020 (Official)
    • Hot 9 Pro
    • Infinix
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.990 W/kg, Body: 0.845 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 24.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Infinix Hot 9 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro in India?

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in India at 12,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 9 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 9 Pro?

    How long does the Infinix Hot 9 Pro last?

    What is the Infinix Hot 9 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 9 Pro Waterproof?

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro