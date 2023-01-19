 Infinix Hot S3x Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot S3X

    Infinix Hot S3X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot S3X from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot S3X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Infinix Hot S3x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 266 Hours(4G) / Up to 900 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 23 Hours(4G) / Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    Design
    • Ice Blue, Sandstone Black, Tradewinds Gray
    • 8.3 mm
    • 75.3 mm
    • 156.7 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • 86 %
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 268 ppi
    • 19:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 81.99 %
    General
    • Hot S3X
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    • October 31, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 23.5 GB
    Infinix Hot S3x FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot S3X in India?

    Infinix Hot S3X price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot S3X?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot S3X?

    How long does the Infinix Hot S3X last?

    What is the Infinix Hot S3X Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot S3X Waterproof?

    Infinix Hot S3x