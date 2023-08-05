Infinix Note 30 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Note 30 5G (128 GB)
Infinix Note 30 5G (128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Blue
₹17,990
₹20,990
Buy Now
Infinix Note 30 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 30 5G is Rs.17,990 on amazon.in.
Infinix Note 30 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Infinix Note 30 5G is Rs.17,990 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.