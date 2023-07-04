 Infinix S4 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix S4 64GB

Infinix S4 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix S4 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix S4 64GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Infinix S4 64gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • CMOS image sensor
Design
  • 156 mm
  • Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, Space Gray
  • 155 grams
  • 7.9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 89 %
  • 271 ppi
  • 19.5:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 81.86 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • S4 64GB
  • Yes
  • August 8, 2019 (Official)
  • No
  • Infinix
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Infinix S4 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix S4 64Gb in India?

Infinix S4 64Gb price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix S4 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Infinix S4 64Gb?

How long does the Infinix S4 64Gb last?

What is the Infinix S4 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix S4 64Gb Waterproof?

    Infinix S4 64gb