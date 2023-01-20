Infinix S5 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix S5 Pro Infinix S5 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix S5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix S5 Pro now with free delivery.