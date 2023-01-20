 Infinix S5 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix S5 Pro

    Infinix S5 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix S5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Infinix S5 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34600/heroimage/137402-v3-infinix-s5-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34600/images/Design/137402-v3-infinix-s5-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34600/images/Design/137402-v3-infinix-s5-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34600/images/Design/137402-v3-infinix-s5-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34600/images/Design/137402-v3-infinix-s5-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    48 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Infinix S5 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • 02h 42m 29s
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • No
    • Pop-Up
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 162.5 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 194 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Forest Green, Sea Blue, Violet
    • 76.8 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 91 %
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 378 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2220 pixels
    • 87.1 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • No
    • March 6, 2020 (Official)
    • XOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • S5 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Head: 0.790 W/kg, Body: 0.896 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 31.0 s
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Infinix S5 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix S5 Pro in India?

    Infinix S5 Pro price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix S5 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Infinix S5 Pro?

    How long does the Infinix S5 Pro last?

    What is the Infinix S5 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix S5 Pro Waterproof?

    Infinix S5 Pro