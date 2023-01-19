 Infinix Smart 4 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 4 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 4 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34964/heroimage/139062-v3-infinix-smart-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34964/images/Design/139062-v3-infinix-smart-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34964/images/Design/139062-v3-infinix-smart-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34964/images/Design/139062-v3-infinix-smart-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34964/images/Design/139062-v3-infinix-smart-4-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    13 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus Price in India

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 4 Plus is Rs.6,799 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 4 Plus is Rs.6,799 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 02h 54m 19s
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 38 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 38 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • Midnight Black, Ocean wave, Violet
    • 171.8 mm
    • 77.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 480 nits
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 20.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 90.5 %
    • 82.66 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 263 ppi
    General
    • July 28, 2020 (Official)
    • Infinix
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • XOS
    • Smart 4 Plus
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.708 W/kg, Body: 0.647 W/kg
    Performance
    • 26.0 s
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India?

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus price in India at 9,840 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A25; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 4 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 4 Plus?

    How long does the Infinix Smart 4 Plus last?

    What is the Infinix Smart 4 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 4 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Smart 4 Plus