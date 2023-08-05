Infinix Smart 6 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Smart 6 Infinix Smart 6 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP + 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 6 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 6 now with free delivery.