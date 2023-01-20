 Infinix Smart 7 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart 7

    Infinix Smart 7

    Infinix Smart 7 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 7 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 7 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Infinix Phones Prices in India

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix Smart 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2
    • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 263 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • February 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Smart 7
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio A25
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infinix Smart 7