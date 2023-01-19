Infocus A3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

InFocus A3 InFocus A3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus A3 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus A3 now with free delivery.