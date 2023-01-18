 Infocus M535 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infocus Phones InFocus M535

    InFocus M535

    InFocus M535 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus M535 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus M535 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26850/heroimage/infocus-m535-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26850/images/Design/infocus-m535-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26850/images/Design/infocus-m535-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26850/images/Design/infocus-m535-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus M535 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2600 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection
    Design
    • 158 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 76.8 mm
    • 6.9 mm
    • 156 mm
    • Gold, Silver
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.44 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • M535
    • InLife UI
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • InFocus
    • November 2, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infocus M535 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus M535 in India?

    Infocus M535 price in India at 7,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus M535?

    How many colors are available in Infocus M535?

    What is the Infocus M535 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus M535 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infocus M535