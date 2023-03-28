 Infocus Vision 3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Infocus Phones InFocus Vision 3

InFocus Vision 3

InFocus Vision 3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Vision 3 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Vision 3 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31997/heroimage/123620-v2-infocus-vision-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31997/images/Design/123620-v2-infocus-vision-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31997/images/Design/123620-v2-infocus-vision-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31997/images/Design/123620-v2-infocus-vision-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31997/images/Design/123620-v2-infocus-vision-3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹6,999
16 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹6,999
16 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
13 MP + 5 MP
4000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Infocus Vision 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 582 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 582 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • Midnight Black
  • 9 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 150 grams
  • 72 mm
  • 152 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • 282 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 76.61 %
  • 18:9
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
General
  • No
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Yes
  • InFocus
  • December 20, 2017 (Official)
  • Vision 3
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Up to 10 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Infocus Vision 3 FAQs

What is the price of the Infocus Vision 3 in India?

Infocus Vision 3 price in India at 5,859 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Vision 3?

How many colors are available in Infocus Vision 3?

How long does the Infocus Vision 3 last?

What is the Infocus Vision 3 Battery Capacity?

Is Infocus Vision 3 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Infocus Vision 3