 Intex Aqua 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Intex Phones Intex Aqua 4G

Intex Aqua 4G

Intex Aqua 4G is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2230 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua 4G now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
IntexAqua4G_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
IntexAqua4G_FrontCamera_2MP
IntexAqua4G_Ram_1GB
1/3 IntexAqua4G_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
2/3 IntexAqua4G_FrontCamera_2MP"
View all Images 3/3 IntexAqua4G_Ram_1GB"
Key Specs
₹8,999
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
2 MP
2230 mAh
Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Intex Aqua 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Intex Aqua 4G in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Intex Aqua 4G base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Intex Aqua 4G

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Intex Aqua 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Battery

    2230 mAh

  • Display

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Front Camera

    2 MP

  • Rear Camera

    8 MP

Battery

  • User Replaceable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 260 Hours(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 7 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    2230 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 7 Hours(2G)

Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Main Camera Physical Aperture

    F2.0

Design

  • Weight

    130 grams

  • Width

    72 mm

  • Height

    141 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

Display

  • Screen To Body Ratio Calculated

    67.73 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    294 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

General

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Intex

  • Model

    Aqua 4G

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)

  • Launch Date

    December 17, 2015 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

Network & Connectivity

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Performance

  • Graphics

    Adreno 306

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

Smart TV Features

  • Camera

    8 MP

Special Features

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Intex

25% OFF
Intex Turbo 220 Plus
  • Black
  • Silver
₹1,200 ₹1,599
Buy Now
Intex Aqua 4g Intex Turbo 220 Plus
53% OFF
Intex Eco 215 Plus
  • Black
  • Gold
  • Gold
₹1,165 ₹2,499
Buy Now
Intex Aqua 4g Intex Eco 215 Plus
41% OFF
₹1,180 ₹1,999
Buy Now
Intex Aqua 4g Intex Turbo 108 Plus
25% OFF
₹1,200 ₹1,599
Buy Now
Intex Aqua 4g Intex Ultra G3 Plus
Intex Mobiles

Intex Aqua 4G Competitors

Samsung Galaxy F12
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Sea Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Intex Aqua 4g Samsung Galaxy F12
Micromax IN 1
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹14,999
Check Details
Intex Aqua 4g Micromax In 1
Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
Hi Tech Air A9
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,000
Check Details
Intex Aqua 4g Hi Tech Air A9

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Intex Aqua 4G News

iPhone 15

Your Apple iPhone15 battery life just got a big boost; know how it happened

21 Feb 2024
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 receives a 28 pct price cut on Amazon! Check offers and benefits

21 Feb 2024
Nothing Phone 2a

Chip revealed! Nothing Phone 2a to feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro under the hood

21 Feb 2024
Redmi 13C 5G

Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all

20 Feb 2024
iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Plus price cut rolled out by Amazon! Nab 10 pct off, bank offers and more

20 Feb 2024
Vivo Y200e

Vivo Y200e set to launch on February 22! Check out rumored price, specs, and features

20 Feb 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Intex Aqua 4g FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Aqua 4G in India?

Intex Aqua 4G price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua 4G?

Intex Aqua 4G Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

How many colors are available in Intex Aqua 4G?

Intex Aqua 4G is available in Black colors. It is priced at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

How long does the Intex Aqua 4G last?

Intex Aqua 4G battery lasts for Up to 260 Hours(2G). It is priced at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

What is the Intex Aqua 4G Battery Capacity?

Intex Aqua 4G has a 2230 mAh battery.

Is Intex Aqua 4G Waterproof?

Intex Aqua 4G comes with waterproof.
View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Intex Aqua 4g