Intex Aqua Air Ii Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Air II Intex Aqua Air II is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,390 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Air II from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Air II now with free delivery.