Intex Aqua Crystal Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Intex Aqua Crystal Intex Aqua Crystal is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,295 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Crystal from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Crystal now with free delivery.