 Intex Aqua Power Hd 4g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Power HD 4G

    Intex Aqua Power HD 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,690 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Power HD 4G from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Power HD 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28799/heroimage/intex-aqua-power-hd-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28799/images/Design/intex-aqua-power-hd-4g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28799/images/Design/intex-aqua-power-hd-4g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,690
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3900 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Intex Aqua Power Hd 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3900 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1280x720 @ 24 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 155 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • Blue, Grey, Champagne
    • 72.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 65.59 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    General
    • Aqua Power HD 4G
    • Intex
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 23, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • Mali-450 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 11 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Intex Aqua Power Hd 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G in India?

    Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G price in India at 6,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G?

    What is the Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Power Hd 4G Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Power Hd 4g